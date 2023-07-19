WOBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – A former employee of a Brazilian restaurant in Woburn was sentenced for transferring false identification documents.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 29-year-old Marcos Chacon Gil from El Salvador and a former employee of the Taste of Brazil – Tudo Na Brasa restaurant in Woburn was sentenced or providing false identification documents to Brazilian employees of the restaurant who lacked work authorization.

In one instance, on February 2020, Chacon Gil met with an employee and provided the employee with a fake green card and a fake social security card.

Chacon Gil pleaded guilty to transferring false identification documents on May 23rd. He was sentenced to time served (approximately 10 months in prison) and two years of supervised release.