Former Hampden County correctional officer found guilty of having sex with inmates

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Hampden County Correctional officer who was fired in 2016 is being held without bail after being found guilty of having sex with inmates.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office Spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News a judge found Willie Williamson guilty on Friday, of four counts of a prison guard having sexual relations with a prisoner.

Williamson is being held without bail pending his sentencing on May 29.

The crimes Williamson was found guilty of took place at the Western Massachusetts Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told 22News Williamson was fired by then-sheriff Michael Ashe on November 10, 2016, when accusations about his sexual relations with inmates began surfacing.

Sheriff Cocchi stated:

As soon as this misconduct was brought to the attention of then-Sheriff Michael J. Ashe Jr., he took swift action against the employee. Neither his nor my administration has any tolerance for a flagrant violation of the public trust and violation of the rights of any individual who is incarcerated. I’m still appalled by the narrative of what happened but I’m satisfied justice was served.

The former correctional officer left his fate in the hands of a judge after agreeing to a jury-waived trial.

Under Massachusetts general law, anyone employed by a correctional institution in the Commonwealth, who engages in sexual relations with an inmate within or outside of the institution could face up to five years in state prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.

“In a prosecution commenced under this section, an inmate shall be deemed incapable of consent to sexual relations with such person,” the law states.

