ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – An Enfield man was arrested for allegedly performing a lewd act while parked outside an ice cream shop.

According to the incident report from the Enfield Police Department, Todd Lafond was arrested and charged with public indecency and breach of peace in the 2nd degree after police were called for a report of a man masturbating in front of kids eating ice cream.

Several witnesses told police that they saw a gray Chevy Silverado truck in the parking lot while at Smyth’s Ice Cream on Friday, June 2nd at around 7:30 p.m. One witness provided a statement saying that the man was “blasting” a sound consistent with sexual moaning through his vehicle’s speakers.

Witnesses stated that the truck was parked directly adjacent to Palomba Drive, which was not easily viewed by patrons but is a highly traveled area by motorists.

When officers approached the suspected vehicle, Lafond stated that he thought the police would make contact with him because he was “touching himself” and had his “hands in his pants.” He then told officers that he was a deputy sheriff and lieutenant with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and a special officer with the City of Springfield.

Lafond told police that he was watching pornography after getting dessert and “one thing led to another.” He explained that it was a bad lack of judgment. When Lafond was placed under arrest, he requested to speak with his wife before they left.

Police escorted Lafond in handcuffs inside his apartment and he explained to his wife that he had just picked up dinner, grabbed dessert, watched porn on his phone, and “jerked off” in a parking lot.

Lafond was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

A statement was released by a spokesperson for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office that reads, “The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the allegations against Todd Lafond, a per diem deputy who previously worked occasional construction details. Mr. Lafond has not worked a construction detail under the sheriff’s office in more than two years, and he has been terminated. The Sheriff’s Office has no tolerance for anyone associated with the department, whether full-time, part-time or contracted, as is the case here, taking part in any criminal conduct whatsoever.”