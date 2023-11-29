BOSTON (WWLP) – An Ayer man was charged for allegedly deactivating a high school’s phone system and thousands of network user accounts.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 30-year-old Conor LaHiff was charged Wednesday and agreed to plead guilty in connection with a June 2023 cyberattack targeting the computer network of his former employer, an Essex County public high school.

LaHiff was terminated in June 2023 as the desktop and network manager at an Essex County public high school. After being fired, he allegedly deactivated and deleted thousands of Apple IDs from the school’s account using his administrative privileges. He also allegedly deactivated more than 1,400 other Apple accounts and other IT administrative accounts and disabled the school’s private branch phone system.

If convicted, LaHiff faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss for the charge of unauthorized damage to protected computers.