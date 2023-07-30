BOSTON (WWLP) – A former member of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced in Boston for racketeering.

According to the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Josue Carrasquillo, a/k/a “King Playboy,” was sentenced to time served, which is approximately five months in prison, and three years of supervised release.

In November 2020, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, which is more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy.

The Latin Kings are a violent, criminal enterprise that is comprised of thousands of members all across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto that employs an internal judiciary and uses a system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization. The gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to influence and protect its turf, according to court documents.

Carrasquillo was a part of the violent acts of the gang and distributed controlled substances on behalf of the gang. A federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members, and associates of the Latin Kings in December 2019.

Carrasquillo is the 60th and is the final defendant to be sentenced in this case. The two remaining defendants charged in the indictment are fugitives.