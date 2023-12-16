SUDBURY, Mass. (WWLP) — A former bookkeeper for a Lexington interior design firm pleaded guilty to bank fraud charges on Friday. 51-year-old Christina Iannelli of Sudbury pleaded guilty to seven counts of bank fraud in connection with her embezzling over $100,000 from her former employer.

Beginning around October 2018, Iannelli issued herself over $30,000 in checks from fraudulent, inflated invoices and over $150,000 in additional unauthorized checks.

Iannelli was arrested and charged in March 2022. Sentencing is scheduled for March of next year.