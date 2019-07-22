Former Lyft driver accused of pointing gun at passenger

(WTMJ) A former Lyft driver is now behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at a passenger in Wisconsin.

The two passengers who reported the incident said it happened Friday night after they asked the driver to make a U-turn.

When an argument began, the two men reportedly hopped out of the car, but within moments they say the driver started moving towards them.

“I had to jump off the front of the car like literally push myself off it, and I walked up to him like ‘sir did you really just try to hit me?’” said Brandon Ndon, one of the two passengers inside the car.

Ndon said the driver then pulled out a gun, cocked it and pointed it at his face, threatening to shoot.

Ndon put his hand in the air and backed up before the driver sped off.

His fellow passenger, Ben Renyolds wrote down the driver’s license plate number and called police.

Elm Grove Police said they arrested the 47-year-old man from Milwaukee on charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and intentionally pointing a firearm at another. He remains in Waukesha County Jail.

As a part of its policy, Lyft doesn’t allow drivers or riders to carry weapons. In response to the incident, the company released the following statement:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. The behavior described is unacceptable and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We responded immediately and have been in close contact with the rider since the incident. We stand ready to assist the authorities and will continue to help in every way we can.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2SuhUvH