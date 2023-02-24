BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Massachusetts nurse was arrested Friday and indicted for allegedly diverting opioids from a hospital.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Andrea Falzano of Winchester has been indicted on three counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge.

Falzano formerly worked as a registered nurse at a Boston-area hospital and allegedly acquired hydromorphone and morphine, both are considered a type of opioid and Schedule II controlled substances.

She is expected to appear in Boston federal court on Friday.