BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A former Massachusetts nurse has been sentenced for stealing drugs from two Boston area hospitals.

Lisa Tarr, 33, of St. Petersburg, Florida, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge.

According to prosecutors, Tarr stole and self-injected fentanyl, from a hospital in August 2018 where she was a student nurse. On two separate occasions in 2020 at a different hospital, she stole an infusion bag containing fentanyl that was being used to treat a patient and also stole multiple syringes of hydromorphone from a locked drug cabinet.

Tarr was sentenced to to five years of probation, with the first year spent in home detention.