BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Malden firefighter was sentenced in federal court in Boston for planning on distributing controlled substances such as oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall.

According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Joshua Eisnor of North Reading pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute substances on June 23, 2022. While he was working as a firefighter at the Malden Fire Department, Eisnor gave out controlled substances to others at the Malden Fire Department.

“Mr. Eisnor compromised the integrity, security, and operations of the Malden Fire Department by distributing controlled substances. As a firefighter, Mr. Eisnor was responsible for protecting the Malden community. Instead, he dishonored his noble profession and sold drugs while on duty,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “His conduct also jeopardized the safety of his fellow firemen and women who – like the overwhelming majority of public servants – do their jobs with honor, dignity and controlled substance free.”

“It is dishonorable for a firefighter to break the law and breach the trust of his community that he took an oath to protect, but that is exactly what Joshua Eisnor did while dealing drugs on duty to his fellow firefighters, putting them, and the citizens of Malden, in potential danger,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “This case illustrates the FBI’s commitment to bringing to justice those who deliberately compromise the integrity of their position for their addictions.”

“Prescription drugs offered illegally have no guarantees of safety or efficacy and hold the potential to harm those who use them,” said Fernando McMillan, Special Agent in Charge of the Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations, New York Field Office. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who put the health of the public at risk.”

Eisnor was sentenced to five years of probation and was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeiture of $900.