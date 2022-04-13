BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A former public school teacher in Massachusetts has been charged with sexually assaulting a student multiple times starting when she was 12 years old in 2016.

Larry Chen, 36, of Newton, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Brookline District Court to 54 charges including 18 counts each of statutory rape of a child. Bail was set at $10,000 with GPS monitoring.

Chen asked the girl to come to his classroom at the Health School in Brookline after school, locked the door, and assaulted her, prosecutor Brittany Carney said in court. Police said the assaults continued until 2018.

Chen worked in the Brookline schools from 2013 until 2018, authorities said. He also operated a private tutoring business. Police started investigating in March when they first learned of the allegations.

His attorney, Jesse Grove, said there have been no prior allegations against his client.

The suspect’s mother defended him outside of court. “He’s got a good reputation in the town and this is just not fair,” she said.

Brookline schools Superintendent Linus Guillory encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact police.

“Our paramount concern is always the safety and well-being of our students, and school counselors are available to students as needed to provide support,” he said.