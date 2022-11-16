BOSTON (WWLP) – The former Chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Cedric Cromwell, has been sentenced to prison in a bribery case relating to the Tribe’s plans to build a resort and casino in Taunton.

Cromwell of Attleboro was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of supervised release and the owner of an architecture-and-design firm in Providence, R.I., David DeQuattro was sentenced to one year of probation to be spent in home confinement with electronic monitoring. Cromwell and DeQuattro were each also ordered to pay fines in the amounts of $25,000 and $50,000, respectively.

In November 2020, Cromwell and DeQuattro were each indicted on two counts of accepting or paying bribes as an agent (or to an agent) of an Indian tribal government and one count of conspiring to commit bribery. Cromwell was also indicted on four counts of extortion under the color of official right and one count of conspiring to commit extortion.

“Mr. Cromwell was elected to represent the 12,000-year-old Wampanoag Tribe. He received the privilege of leading the Mashpee Wampanoag people, who put their faith and trust in him with each ballot they cast. Rather than striving to make his community better through honorable deeds of service, he dishonored his people and his position by accepting bribes for his own personal gain,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “It is my hope that today’s sentence brings accountability to the Mashpee Wampanoag community and closes the door on this dark chapter in their rich history. Just last week, I had the privilege of meeting with tribal leaders in Mashpee. I look forward to continued positive interactions and supporting opportunities for education and growth with the tribe members in Mashpee.”

“Cedric Cromwell abused his elected position and betrayed the trust of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe by seeking to monetize his position of power at every turn. He solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in bribes from David DeQuattro over three years and went to great lengths to try and conceal their criminal conduct,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Today’s sentence makes it clear that the FBI will not hesitate to investigate elected officials who commit illegal acts for their own selfish and unlawful gain.”