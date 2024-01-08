BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Amazon driver in Boston, previously convicted of sex trafficking, has been sentenced to prison for intimidating a victim.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 32-year-old Mark Pinnock pleaded guilty to attempting to prevent a witness, he allegedly exposed himself to, from testifying against him in a federal proceeding.

In 2014, Pinnock was sentenced to eight years in prison for a sex trafficking offense. Under federal supervision, while working as an Amazon driver, he allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman while delivering a package in July 2022. The victim, a custodian at the condominium complex, reported it to the police.

A hearing was scheduled to revoke Pinnock’s term of supervised release due to the alleged offense. A week before the hearing, Pinnock allegedly sent a co-conspirator to the condominium complex on his behalf who told the victim not to go to court and stood with his hand in his pocket as if he had something in it.

An anonymous message using an encrypted messaging application was also allegedly sent by Pinnock to the security officer at the complex to “let the cleaning lady know” she would be arrested by immigration officials if she were to go to court.

In addition, Pinnock called immigration officials three times in an attempt to have the victim detained for being unlawfully present in the United States. He falsely claimed to ICE, among other things, that he had heard the victim was gang-affiliated.

Pinnock was sentenced last week to 33 months followed by three years of supervised release.