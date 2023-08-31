BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Sheriff’s deputy has been indicted for allegedly threatening to burn down a courthouse and kill the court security officers.

Joshua P. Ford, 42, of Kingston was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for three counts of interstate transmission of a threatening communication. He is alleged to have threatened to burn down the Plymouth County Courthouse.

According to the indictment, Ford is a former deputy at the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office between 2009 and 2017. On March 13, 2023, Ford allegedly sent 12 emails to roughly 140 people, nearly all Massachusetts law enforcement officers.

Each email contained the same message stating “[there] is no more justice system anymore just WAR” and “I am calling on all able bodied officers my brothers in blue to suit up for a fight.” Ford then allegedly asked those law enforcement officers to arm themselves with firearms and armored vehicles and declared, “Tomorrow we burn down the Plymouth County Court house to the ground.”

Ford also allegedly linked to an 11-minute video of himself in his kitchen on YouTube and British video hosting site BitChute, titled “War Has Been Declared F***’em All.” In the video, Ford allegedly stated the justice system is corrupt and makes several statements about certain people involved in the court system. At one point in the video, Ford focuses on the Middlesex Sheriff’s officers and says, “And guess what? I’m f****** coming. I’m f****** coming, and hell’s f****** coming with me. I’m going to f****** get every last one of you mother*****s. I know where you work. And I am coming to get you.”

Ford continued to allegedly threatened to break their arms and legs, and kill court security officers working at the Plymouth County courthouse. He also encouraged other officers to help him by bringing guns, gasoline, C-4, armored personnel carriers and SWAT teams to this fight, which he allegedly scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 14, 2023.

Ford was arrested on March 13, the same day he sent the emails.