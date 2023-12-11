NORFOLK, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Norwood is ordered to pay back more than $310,000 to the federal government after pleading guilty to stealing workers’ comp. and Social Security disability benefits.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 66-year-old Karen Nolan used to own and operate a Norfolk-based dermatology practice. In April 2019, she falsely reported to the Social Security Administration (SSA) that she had not worked since 2017 due to a medical disability. She also made similar false statements to the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP) in May 2021.

For two years Nolan stole federal workers’ compensation benefits and Social Security disability benefits, but was actively self-employed at a dermatology practice at the time.

In September she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements. Nolan was sentenced to three years of supervised release, with the first six months in home confinement, ordered to pay restitution of $235,563 to the Department of Labor, Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP) and $78,446 to the SSA.