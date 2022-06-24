BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic was charged in connection with tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company she worked at.

Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, was charged with tampering with a consumer product. She will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the charging document, from approximately March 2020 to early October 2020, Mangan, a licensed paramedic in Massachusetts worked part-time as an EMT for an ambulance service company in Massachusetts. Mangan allegedly, while working in Needham, tampered with three fentanyl citrate vials by removing fentanyl citrate and replacing it with saline.

The liquid remaining in the three vials contained only approximately 4.4%, 6.8%, and 24.2% of the declared concentration of fentanyl citrate.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.