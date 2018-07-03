Former Massachusetts State Police trooper pleads guilty to overtime fraud

BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the ongoing investigation into overtime fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Gregory Raftery, of Westwood, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzling funds from a state agency receiving federal funds. His sentencing is scheduled for September 25.

At the plea hearing, the former state trooper admitted that he was paid for hundreds of hours of overtime shifts that he did not work. The fraud was covered up by bogus motor vehicle citations that were never issued to operators, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Between the two years, Raftery acknowledged that he took home more than $54,000 for overtime hours he did not work.

Late June, three state troopers–Former Lieutenant David Wilson, 57, of Charlton; Trooper Gary Herman, 45, of Chester; and Former Trooper Paul Cesan, 50, of Southwick– pleaded not guilty to embezzling funds. They are also accused of taking home tens of thousands of dollars for overtime shifts they did not work.

Wilson, Herman, and Cesan are due back in court July 10 for a detention/probable cause hearing.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the charge of embezzling funds from a state agency receiving federal funds provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss