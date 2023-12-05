BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Massachusetts teacher pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a former second-grade teacher 36-year-old Vincent Kiejzo of Milford, was arrested and charged with a criminal complaint in September 2020. During a search of his home, police found a USB drive that had links to websites dedicated to the sexual exploitation of minors and over 6,000 images of child pornography including images that involved infants.

Kiejzo was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2020 and remained in custody. On Monday he pleaded guilty in federal court in Worcester. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4, 2024, and faces up to 20 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.