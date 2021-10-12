Former member of Conn. Latin Kings pleads guilty to racketeering conspiracy

BOSTON, Mass. (USDOJ) – A former member of the Connecticut Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) pleaded guilty Tuesday to racketeering charges.

Esther Ortiz, a/k/a “Queen India,” 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel scheduled sentencing for Jan. 19, 2022.

The Latin Kings are a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization. As alleged in court documents, the gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue, and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf.

Ortiz admitted to her membership in the Latin Kings and the Latin Kings’ Regional Crown Council. As Regional Crown Council member, Ortiz advised leadership, heard evidence concerning violations of the manifesto and determined punishment for members who violated the rules of the Latin Kings. One such trial, which took place in March 2019, was captured on video. This trial involved complaints against Angel Roldan, a/k/a “King Big A,” the former second-in-command, or Cacique, of the Latin Kings in Massachusetts, who had reportedly robbed fellow gang members of drugs and failed to repay drug debts owed to the leader of the New Bedford Chapter.

In December 2019, a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings. Ortiz is the 52nd defendant to plead guilty in the case. Roldan pleaded guilty and was sentenced in July 2021 to seven years in prison.

The RICO conspiracy charge provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; Commissioner Carol Mici of the Massachusetts Department of Correction; and New Bedford Police Chief Joseph C. Cordeiro made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was also provided by the FBI North Shore Gang Task Force and the Bristol County and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Offices. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip A. Mallard of Mendell’s Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.