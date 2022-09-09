SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jonathan Casiano, a former member of the Latin Kings known as “King Legend,” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release for drug offenses. He was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel on September 7.

On May 11, Casiano pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl. His drug trafficking operation was out of an apartment in Springfield.

In July 2019, Casiano was arrested after a traffic stop in Springfield, during which he was found in possession of a 9mm ghost gun with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, $9,880 in cash, 486 oxytocin pills and 810 plastic bags containing a total of 87 grams of fentanyl and 66 grams of cocaine. He was released from custody in December 2019 after posting cash bail.

Casiano remained in warrant status until he was arrested in February 2020 as part of an investigation into his drug trafficking. After his arrest, a search of Casiano’s person and residence recovered over 2,400 individual plastic bags containing 68 grams of fentanyl, 140 grams of cocaine, and other substances. Each of those bags were branded for retail sale ready for distribution.

In December 2019, a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings. Sixty defendants in the case have pleaded guilty. Of the 62 charged defendants in the accusation, two remain in warrant status. All of the remaining defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing. Casiano is the 54th defendant to be sentenced.