SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former member of the Springfield Chapter of the Massachusetts Latin Kings was sentenced in federal court Thursday after pleading guilty to a firearm offense.

“King Gordo,” known as 36-year-old Hector Adorno, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. Adorno pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition in court on September 1, 2021.

Adorno was a member of the “Springfield Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation.” He was arrested back in May 2019 after being found in possession of a loaded gun. Being a felon at the time, Adorno was not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office describes the Latin Kings as “a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization.”

In December 2019, dozens of leaders, members, and associates were indicted for alleged racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and firearms charges. Adorno is the 47th member to be sentenced in the case.