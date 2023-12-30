FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The former acting fire chief of New Bedford was shot and killed by police in Fairhaven after opening fire on police on Friday.

According to NBC Boston, officers were called to Bayside Lounge on Sconticut Neck Road around 5:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of an intoxicated man. The man was identified as Paul Coderre, 55, of Dartmouth, who was fired as New Bedford’s acting fire chief in 2022.

Coderre left the bar after an altercation and was stopped trying to get in his vehicle. Authorities said he was armed with a gun, so officers tried to calm down the situation by talking with him and attempting to subdue him without using deadly force.

Coderre fired his gun, which led officers to return fire. Coderre died from the shooting.

An Acushnet Police officer was shot in the leg. The officer was treated and was released from the hospital.