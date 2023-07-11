NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Cooley Dickinson Hospital physical therapist pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape on Monday.

Edward Kostek, 42, of South Hadley was convicted in September on three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with incidents that happened while he was working as a physical therapist, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The rape charges involve a different patient he treated while working for Cooley Dickinson Hospital in 2012. He was sentenced to a suspended two-year jail sentence while on probation, have no contact with the victim, and undergo sex offender evaluation.

Kostek was a physical therapist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services located in Northampton while treating a patient for neck injuries sustained in a car crash. An investigation began in 2019 when the patient reported being assaulted by Cooley Dickinson personnel and the Northampton Police Department.

“A police investigation after another victim came forward following Kostek’s first conviction and

sentencing led to this case being brought before a grand jury. Only the superior court has jurisdiction over a rape charge. In sexual assaults, it is not uncommon for survivors to delay disclosing in the immediate aftermath. We commend the survivor for coming forward,” said ADA Covington.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.