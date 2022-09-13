BOSTON (WWLP) – A former nurse has pled guilty to charges stemming from drug thefts at two Boston area hospitals.

Lisa Tarr, 33, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge, according to court documents.

Investigators say that Tarr allegedly admitted that she had stolen and self-injected fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, from the Boston area hospital where she was working as a student nurse in August 2018.

She also allegedly admitted to stealing an infusion bag containing fentanyl that was being used to treat a patient and stealing multiple syringes of hydromorphone, a Schedule II controlled substance, from a locked drug cabinet. These thefts allegedly took place in 2020 at a second Boston area hospital.

A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court. Tarr could face a four year prison sentence, supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.