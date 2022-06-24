BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The former owner of an illicit massage parlor was sentenced in connection with obtaining and filing for fraudulent COVID-19 relief loans for her business. Workers would engage in commercial sex acts with customers.

Fifty-seven-year-old Chynna Savath, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was sentenced to three years of probation. Savath was ordered to pay $34,391 in restitution. She had pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in January 20, 2022.

Savath once owned a massage parlor in Franklin, Massachusetts known as, “Thai Body Work.” In June 2020, Savath submitted fraudulent applications to receive COVID-19 relief from the Small Business Administration through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program, which is under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Savath knew her employees were engaging in prostitution with customers, yet in the applications she falsely certified that she wasn’t engaging in any illegal activity. She collected a portion of the fees that were paid by the customers. Savath received $34,391 total from the EIDL and PPP loan programs.