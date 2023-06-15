GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A former priest in Granby is being charged in connection with stealing more than $100,000 in parish funds for personal use.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Tomasz J. Gorny of Amherst is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on a charge of larceny over $1,200.

Gorny was a priest at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Granby. He allegedly used parish funds over a period of three years to purchase items, including power tools, a riding mower, food, wine, car accessories, video games, and clothing for his own personal use. The expenses were charged to credit cards that the Springfield Diocese had to pay.

The Granby detectives conducted an investigation after being notified by the Diocese of Springfield of an audit into the suspicious use of church funds. In April, Granby police seized hundreds of items from a storage unit in Easthampton.