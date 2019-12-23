Former S.C. corrections officer charged after giving birth to inmate’s baby

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – In a press release, the South Carolina Department of Corrections says it has arrested a former corrections officer for sexual misconduct.

According to the release, Giselle Viviana Kensington-Moore was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office. Kensington-Moore was a corrections officer at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

The warrants for her arrest were issued on Wednesday. According to those warrants, Kensington-Moore had a sexual relationship with an inmate between May and August of 2018. Kensington-Moore listed the inmate as the child’s father on their birth certificate.

Her charges involve having a sexual relationship with an inmate and giving birth to his child. She was fired in August of 2018 for reasons unrelated to the case, says the DOC.