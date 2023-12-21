SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former facilities director at American International College (AIC) in Springfield has been sentenced to prison for receiving nearly $1 million in bribes from contractors.

According to the Department of Justice, 53-year-old Floyd Young of Shelton, Connecticut held positions involving facility maintenance at three collegiate institutions, including AIC, Cornell Tech, and Cooper Union.

“Young steered contracts for construction, repair, maintenance, and other work for the collegiate institutions to favored contractors who paid him bribes, typically in the amount of 15% of the contract. The contractors inflated the amount of the invoices submitted to the collegiate institutions in order to be repaid the cost of the bribe payment made to Young.” according to a statement from acting U.S. District Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

As contractors received their payments for work done on the institutes, they would pay the bribes to Young. On some occasions, Young also arranged for no-work invoices that were submitted to the colleges and then split between him and the contractor.

Young pleaded guilty in August 2020 to conspiracy and three counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and was sentenced on Wednesday to eight months in prison and also ordered to pay restitution of $919,066 to the collegiate institutions and forfeiture of $919,066.