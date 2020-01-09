Former Springfield golf professional, two local home builders due in federal court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Springfield golf professional Kevin Kennedy is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Springfield Thursday on charges of embezzlement of city funds, tax fraud, and conspiring to defraud the United States.

Two local home builders, Kent and Jason Pecoy, are also expected to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of conspiring to defraud the United States.

Kennedy, 41, owned and operated Kennedy Golf Management Inc. (KGM), through which he managed the City of Springfield’s two public golf courses, Franconia Golf Course and Veterans Memorial Golf Course. From 2010 to 2016, it is alleged he embezzled green fees and cart fees that were due to the city by stealing cash from the city’s cash register and diverting payments to KGM terminals. In addition, the indictment accuses Kennedy of underreporting the golf courses’ daily activity and providing fraudulent records to the City that underreported the golf courses’ daily activity and revenues.

The state department of justice further alleges Kennedy used the stolen cash to pay for personal expenditures, including building homes in East Longmeadow and West Dennis, and failed to report the income on his tax returns from 2010 to 2014.

The federal indictment also accuses Kennedy of conspiring with Kent and Jason Pecoy — owner and project manager of Kent Pecoy and Sons Construction Inc. (KPSC) — to obstruct and impede the IRS and the collection of taxes by hiding Kennedy’s cash payments for construction of the East Longmeadow and West Dennis homes. The state department of justice says rather than depositing the cash into business bank accounts, the Pecoys distributed most of the cash directly to vendors and subcontractors. The indictment further alleges that when cash was deposited into business accounts, the Pecoys deposited less than $10,000 to avoid the filing of currency transaction reports as required by the IRS.

The City of Springfield terminated their golf course contract with Kennedy Golf Management on November 20, 2016.

Statements

I plan to vigorously defend myself and am confident I shall be exonerated of these charges. I built two homes in 2009 and 2013 for a client who paid for the work partially in cash and partially by check. I sought advice and was informed that it was legal to accept cash payments. I paid taxes on all the net income including the cash, and after investigation by the IRS was not charged with any offense related to my personal taxes or that of Kent Pecoy Homes. I am being accused by the government of entering into an agreement with the individual to handle the receipt of the cash in a way that would help enable him to avoid paying his taxes on that money—the source of which I was unaware. I categorically deny that such an agreement ever existed. Over the past three decades, I have built a reputation for integrity while employing hundreds of people, hiring hundreds of subcontractors, purchasing millions of dollars of supplies and have been responsible for generating millions of dollars, which has found its way to the local economy. This matter will not affect the work of Pecoy Homes and our team will continue to provide our clients and partners with the high-quality homebuilding services they have demanded and come to expect. Kent Pecoy

