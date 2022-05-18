SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former member of the Springfield chapter of the Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 36-year-old Jonathan Casiano, also known as “King Legend,” pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

Casiano was identified as a member of the Latin Kings and as a known drug trafficker that worked out of an apartment in Springfield. He was arrested in July 2019 after a traffic stop in Springfield. Police found a privately made 9mm ghost gun with 15 rounds of ammunition, $9,880 in cash, 486 oxytocin pulls and 810 plastic bags containing 87 grams of fentanyl and 66 grams of cocaine in his possession. Casiano was released from custody in December 2019 after posting a cash bail.

Casiano was later arrested again in February 2020 after a federal grand jury indicted 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings in December 2019 for alleged racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges. While being arrested, officers found 2,400 plastic bags labeled “blue magic” and “chuckie” that contained 68 grams of fentanyl, 140 grams of cocaine and other controlled substances.

Casiano is the 58th person to plead guilty in the case and will be sentenced on August 17. He is facing up to 20 years in prison, at least three years but up to lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.