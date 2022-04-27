SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two former Springfield police officers were sentenced to suspended jail time and probation Wednesday in connection with a fight outside of Nathan Bill’s bar in 2015.

Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero were each convicted of three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery but were acquitted of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault causing serious bodily injury.

Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero were both sentenced to two years of probation, 150 hours of community service, ordered to stay away from Nathan Bill’s bar, and no contact with the victims. Billingsley received a suspended jail time of one year and Cicero received a suspended jail time of nine months. This means if they violate those conditions, they will be sent to the House of Corrections.

The sentencing of Billingsley and Cicero was originally scheduled for April 7 but was postponed to Wednesday, April 27.

On March 31, the jury deliberated for four days in the trial of officers Daniel Billingsley, Jameson Williams, Anthony Cicero, and Christian Cicero. The jury found Jameson Williams and Anthony Cicero not guilty on all charges of assault and battery.

Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst told 22News he’s not surprised by this sentencing, but supports the judge’s decision, adding that the city needs to hold individuals accountable from the “top-down”.

The two men were found guilty of assault seven years after a fight outside Nathan Bill’s when four off-duty police officers got into a fight with another group of men.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Councilor Hurst said. “The fact that this particular incident cost the taxpayers of Springfield $850,000, close to a million dollars. The fact that we just allotted $5 million to settle police misconduct cases is problematic. We all should be appalled. That’s money that could go towards reducing the taxes in the city of Springfield, that’s money that could go toward road improvements.”

22News also reached out to the Springfield Mayor’s office about the sentencing. Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement said, “The court has spoken. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I will continue to focus on the many initiatives, reforms, and programs that we have implemented in order to continue moving our police department forward.”

Back in February, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled in favor of a 5 person civilian police commission. That commission now manages the Springfield police department, and that includes disciplining police.