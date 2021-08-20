Former State Police Captain from Amherst arraigned on child porn charges

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A retired Massachusetts State Police Captain was arrested and arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, 60-year-old Francis Hart of Amherst was arraigned Friday on two counts of possession of child pornography. Hart has pleaded not guilty and was released after posting a $2,500 cash bail and given the condition he is not to contact any child under the age of 18. He is also not allowed access to internet other than public devices.

An investigation by the state police began in January after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Hart’s email allegedly uploaded a file containing numerous images of child porn. Hart was arrested Thursday in his home. Police seized various digital devices in a search of his home. An early investigation of the devices allegedly revealed images of child pornography.

Hart is expected back in court on October 22 for a pretrial conference.