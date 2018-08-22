Former State Police lieutenant indicted on overtime abuse charge

A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant was indicted Wednesday on a charge in connection with the ongoing investigation into overtime abuse at the department.

The Department of Justice said in a news release to 22News that former Lt. David Wilson, 57, of Charlton was indicted on one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Wilson was previously charged by a criminal complaint and arrested on June 27.

Wilson was assigned to Troop E, which was in charge of enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the MassPike, I-90. He served as the officer-in-charge of several overtime shifts and is alleged to have received overtime pay for shifts he either did not work or left early.

According to the Justice Department, former Lt. Wilson earned $230,000, claiming to have worked 170 Accident and Injury Reduction Effort (AIRE) overtime shifts, resulting to about $68,000 in overtime pay.

According to court documents, it is alleged that Wilson earned approximately $12,450 in overtime pay for hours that he did not work.

Wilson was charged and arrested along with others including Trooper Gary Herman, 45, of Chester and former Trooper Paul Cesan, 50, of Southwick.

Former Trooper Gregory Raftery, 47, of Westwood was charged and pleaded guilty. Retired Trooper Daren DeJong, 56, of Uxbridge, was also charged. Suspended Trooper Kevin Sweeney, 40, of Braintree, was also charged and has agreed to plead guilty.

The charge of theft of government funds comes with a sentence of no greater than 10-years in jail, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,00 or twice the gross gain or loss.

An arraignment date for Wilson has not been scheduled.