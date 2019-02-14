Former State Trooper agrees to plead guilty to overtime fraud charges

A suspended Massachusetts State Trooper agreed to plead guilty to charges in connection with the ongoing investigation into overtime abuse in the department, court officials announced Wednesday.

According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Heath McAuliffe of Hopkinton agreed to plead guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

A date for the plea hearing has not been scheduled.

Court documents allege that McAuliffe, who was assigned to Troop E, was paid for overtime shifts he did not work, arrived late or left early. Troop E is responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Mass Pike.

McAuliffe is said to have earned $164,680, which included $60,908 in overtime pay in 2016. In 2015, the former State Trooper earned $180,215, which according to the Justice Department, included $83,496 in overtime pay.

The court says McAuliffe submitted fake citations to show he had worked overtime hours he did not and falsely claimed in department paperwork and payroll entries that he worked those entire shifts.

The former State Trooper agreed to plead guilty to collecting over $7,000 for the overtime hours he did not work between August 2015 and August 2016.

The charges McAuliffe faces provides a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss. But with the plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence of between six to 12 months in prison.