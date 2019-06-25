Former state trooper from Southwick sentenced in connection with overtime abuse scandal

SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – A retired Massachusetts State Trooper was sentenced in Boston Federal Court Monday in connection with the ongoing overtime abuse scandal.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 51-year-old Paul Cesan of Southwick was sentenced to one day in prison deemed already served, one year of supervised release, a fine of $5,500, and to pay $29,287 in restitution.

Cesan pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds in November 2018.

Lelling said Cesan was paid for overtime shifts that he did not work at all or from which he left early.

In 2016, he is said to have earned $163,533, which included $50,866 in overtime pay.

Lelling said Cesan covered up his fraud by submitting fake citations to make it look like he had worked overtime hours that he had not and falsely claimed he worked the entirety of his overtime shifts.

Cesan admitted collecting $29,287 for overtime hours that he did not work in 2016.

Cesan is the seventh trooper to be sentenced in connection to the investigation.