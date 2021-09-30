Former State Trooper indicted for assault on handcuffed suspect

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–Attorney General Maura Healey is charging a former Massachusetts State Police trooper in connection with kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head during a motor vehicle stop.

Paul Conneely, 51, of Boston, was indicted Thursday by a Suffolk County Grand Jury on one count of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (shod foot). He will be arraigned on the charge in Suffolk Superior Court on Oct. 29.

The original complaint to investigate was sent to the AG’s office by the MSP after an incident on Feb. 22, 2019 during a motor vehicle stop of an alleged stolen car on Route 93 South in Boston.

During the course of the stop, Trooper Conneely’s car and the alleged stolen vehicle crashed into one another. Conneely and the other responding officers removed four individuals from the alleged stolen vehicle and Conneely assisted in handcuffing the driver.

The AG’s Office alleges that video surveillance from the incident shows that the driver exited the vehicle with his hands raised, laid down on the ground, and put his hands behind his back. According to the video, after the driver was handcuffed and lying unmoving, face down on the ground, Conneely raised his right foot and kicked the driver in the back of the head while wearing his Massachusetts State Police issued boots.

This charge is an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.