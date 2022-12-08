UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, December 2nd, an Oneida County Jury found 51-year-old Steven P. Mancuso guilty of all counts of the Indictment in the shooting death of his girlfriend that occurred in October 2021.

Following the jury’s verdict, Mancuso was remanded to the Oneida County Jail where he will be held until sentencing, which is scheduled for February 1st, 2023. Mr. Mancuso faces a maximum sentence of fifteen years in state prison.

On Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments responded to a home on Leslie Ave after receiving reports of gunshots. On the scene, they found 50-year-old Steven Mancuso of Utica and Lisa Falange with a gunshot to her head. Emergency crews immediately transported Lisa to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment where she sadly passed away.

Steven P. Mancuso was found guilty of the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

The Utica Police Department and Oneida County District Attorney’s Office conducted an extensive investigation. They determined that Mancuso had prior federal convictions related to illegal firearms, which prevented him from owning or possessing any weapons legally in the future. Therefore, the gun used to kill miss Falange was illegally in his possession.

