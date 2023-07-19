BOSTON (WWLP) – A former employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds, was sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing child pornography through the facility’s public Wi-Fi.

Kevin A. Divoll, 51, of Royalston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to eight years in prison and five years of supervised release. Divoll was also ordered to pay $5,000 each to two of the identified victims.

Divoll pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography distribution and one count of possession of child pornography on April 24, 2023.

Divoll’s illegal activities were traced back to May 2022 through July 2022, during which he used the VA Medical Center’s Wi-Fi to distribute explicit content involving prepubescent minors and children under the age of 12. A search of his residence on Aug. 4, 2022, led to the discovery of additional child pornography.