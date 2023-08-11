WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Ware Fire Chief Thomas Coulombe has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $28,000 from the town and three regional fire associations.

Coulombe is expected to be arraigned at a later date on four counts of larceny over $1,200. According to the Office of the Inspector General, he is accused of submitting false and inflated reimbursement requests to the town and allegedly stole funds from three non-profit fire associations.

Following a tip, the Inspector General office began an investigation on the incident. That investigation has been referred to the Worcester County District Attorney by the Hampshire County District Attorney to avoid a conflict of interest.

Coulombe was the Ware Fire Chief from 2022 to 2019. Coulombe allegedly submitted reimbursement requests for expenses that did not occur and overstated the expenses with false or altered receipts. It is alleged he stole more than $3,700 from the town.

Coulombe was also the treasurer of three fire associations. According to the indictment, between 2013 and 2020, Coulombe embezzled more than $24,000 from those associations.