Foster mom charged in hot car death

(WCNC) A foster mother has been charged in connection to a 1-year-old child’s death after that child was left inside a hot vehicle in Pineville, North Carolina.
The incident happened on August 29th in a Lowe’s parking lot. The cause of death was listed as Hyperthermia Due to Environmental Exposure.
After a thorough investigation, Pineville Police obtained a criminal warrant on the foster mother, 42-year-old Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke.
She was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
