Fountain Park in Wilbraham damaged by two Mustangs

(Wilbraham Police Department)

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Wilbraham are looking for the public’s help to identify two Ford Mustangs that damaged the lawn at Fountain Park.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, two Mustangs, one red and one black, are caught on camera damaging the lawn at Fountain Park on June 25 at around 10:40 p.m.

A camera system was installed previously to monitor this “ongoing problem” in town. The camera captured the two Mustangs as you see pictured below.

If you can can identify the vehicles or have information you are asked to call Officer Justin Wall 413-596-3838.

(Wilbraham Police Department)

MAP: Fountain Park in Wilbraham

