SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2 a.m. officers saw about a dozen cars and several people standing outside the vehicles in the Riverfront Park parking lot. Officers dispersed the crowd since all city parks close at dusk.

Officer conducted a traffic stop on State Street for a vehicle not having an inspection sticker and an after-market exhaust. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Jeibrian Merced, did not have a driver’s license. Officers then found oxycodone on Jeibrian and ammunition inside a bag. Police seized a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number from inside the car. Jeibrian and the three passengers, Julian Merced, Daniel Walker and Rashel Pena were arrested.

  • (Springfield Police Department)
  • Jeibrian Merced (Springfield Police Department)
  • Julian Merced (Springfield Police Department)
  • Daniel Walker (Springfield Police Department)
  • Rashel Pena (Springfield Police Department)

Jeibrian Merced (19), who was arrested in February on firearms charges, is now charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Modified Exhaust
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Expired Inspection Sticker
  • Possession of a Class B Drug

Julian Merced (20) is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number

Daniel Walker (18) of Springfield is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number

Rashel Pena (23) is charged with: the following

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number