SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2 a.m. officers saw about a dozen cars and several people standing outside the vehicles in the Riverfront Park parking lot. Officers dispersed the crowd since all city parks close at dusk.
Officer conducted a traffic stop on State Street for a vehicle not having an inspection sticker and an after-market exhaust. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Jeibrian Merced, did not have a driver’s license. Officers then found oxycodone on Jeibrian and ammunition inside a bag. Police seized a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number from inside the car. Jeibrian and the three passengers, Julian Merced, Daniel Walker and Rashel Pena were arrested.
Jeibrian Merced (19), who was arrested in February on firearms charges, is now charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Modified Exhaust
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Expired Inspection Sticker
- Possession of a Class B Drug
Julian Merced (20) is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number
Daniel Walker (18) of Springfield is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number
Rashel Pena (23) is charged with: the following
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number