SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2 a.m. officers saw about a dozen cars and several people standing outside the vehicles in the Riverfront Park parking lot. Officers dispersed the crowd since all city parks close at dusk.

Officer conducted a traffic stop on State Street for a vehicle not having an inspection sticker and an after-market exhaust. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Jeibrian Merced, did not have a driver’s license. Officers then found oxycodone on Jeibrian and ammunition inside a bag. Police seized a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number from inside the car. Jeibrian and the three passengers, Julian Merced, Daniel Walker and Rashel Pena were arrested.

(Springfield Police Department)

Jeibrian Merced (Springfield Police Department)

Julian Merced (Springfield Police Department)

Daniel Walker (Springfield Police Department)

Rashel Pena (Springfield Police Department)

Jeibrian Merced (19), who was arrested in February on firearms charges, is now charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Modified Exhaust

Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Expired Inspection Sticker

Possession of a Class B Drug

Julian Merced (20) is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number

Daniel Walker (18) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of a Firearm without a Defaced Serial Number

Rashel Pena (23) is charged with: the following