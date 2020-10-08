Four arrested after drug deal in Springfield, large capacity firearm, heroin, and cocaine seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives arrested four people and seized a large capacity firearm, heroin, and cocaine Wednesday morning after a drug deal on Sumner Avenue.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 11 a.m. narcotics detectives observed a drug deal in a parking lot on the 500 block on Sumner Avenue involving 41-year-old Amable Aristy, 37-year-old Christine Clotsos, 50-year-old Gary Powell, and 49-year-old Rene Letendre who all left the area in two cars.

Detectives then conducted a traffic stop of one of the cars on the 0-100 block of Sumner Avenue. Detectives seized 69 bags of heroin and a bag of cocaine from inside of the car. Powell and Letendre were both arrested for drug possession.

Walsh said shortly after, officers located the other car involved and took both Aristy and Clotsos into custody as they stepped out of the car at the Cumberland Farms on Belmont Avenue. Detectives then conducted a safety check of Aristy and located a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband. Officers also recovered more than $3,700 in cash.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Aristy was in violation of his probation in New York State and will be issued a federal arrest warrant for his probation violation.

Clotsos of Woodside, New York and Powell of West Springfield are both charged with distribution of class A drug and distribution of a class B drug. Letendre of West Springfield is also facing a charge of possession of a class A drug.

Aristy from the Bronx, New York is charged with the following: