SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A trafficking weight of cocaine was seized in Springfield after an investigation into illegal activity at Johnny’s Family Convenience Store.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) assisted by members of the Hampden District Attorney’s SAFE Unit and the Chicopee Police K9 Unit seized a large-capacity firearm, more than $5,700 in cash, five Mass DTA cards, and approximately 42.4 grams of cocaine.

(Springfield Police Department)

After several months of investigating illegal activity at Johnny’s Family Convenience Store on Montmorenci Street, during surveillance on Thursday detectives saw two people walk into the store and exit shortly after without any bags or items from the store. They got back into a car and drove away.

At around 4:15 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted for that vehicle on Plainfield Street. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Calvin Rogers of West Springfield, was driving with a suspended license and was placed under arrest. The passenger, 34-year-old Aleksandar Krkalicwas of West Springfield, was arrested after cocaine was recovered from him.

Calvin Rogers (Springfield Police Department) Aleksandar Krkalic (Springfield Police Department)

Calvin Rogers of West Springfield is charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Aleksandar Krkalic of West Springfield is charged with possession of a Class B drug.

At around 6:00 p.m. FIU Detectives executed a search warrant at Johnny’s Family Convenience Store. Upon arrival, 52-year-old Ranfis Santos Vega of West Springfield was behind the register. Another individual, later identified as 38-year-old Rafael Vargas of Springfield, was found inside a bathroom attempting to allegedly get rid of cocaine in the sink.

Detectives seized a loaded large-capacity firearm which was reported stolen out of Virginia, approximately 42.4 grams of cocaine, more than 13 ounces of marijuana, and $5,738 in cash. in addition, five Massachusetts DTA Cards with pin codes were inside the cash register. Both Santos Vega and Vargas were arrested.

Ranfis Santos Vega (Springfield Police Department) Rafael Vargas (Springfield Police Department)

Ranfis Santos Vega of West Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Aggregated Food Stamp Trafficking More than $250

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Distribution of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Rafael Vargas of Springfield is charged with the following:

Possession of a Class B Drug

The name on Johnny’s Family Convenience Store business certificate is Johnny Sustache. He will receive a criminal complaint for firearms and drug charges. He is currently incarcerated and has open firearms and narcotics cases.