Four arrested after police seize firearms, narcotics during apartment search

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four individuals were arrested Friday afternoon after police recovered three firearms and drugs during an apartment search in Springfield.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 31-year-old Justin Santiago, 31-year-old Kayla Daggett, 41-year-old Tiana Nieves, and 51-year-old Tony Sanchez were arrested after officers were conducted an illegal firearms investigation with Santiago as the target.

Walsh said around 1:20 p.m., officered executed a search warrant for Santiago’s apartment on School School where they found all four individuals along with heroin and crack-cocaine in plain view on the table. During a search, officers seized three firearms including a loaded large-capacity firearm.

Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Santiago and Daggett are facing firearm charges while Nieves and Sanchez face the following:

  • Possession of a firearm without a license (3 counts)
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device
  • Improper storage of a firearm (2 counts)
  • Improper storage of a high capacity firearm
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession of a Class A Drug
  • Possession of a Class B Drug

