Four charged with shoplifting at Big Y in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow police arrested four people after a report of a shoplifting incident at Big Y on Wednesday.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, officers were called at around 12:30 p.m. to a shoplifting incident reported at the Big Y supermarket located at 441 North Main Street. The caller provided the description of the individuals and the vehicle.

Officers were able to find the vehicle with the alleged shoplifters. The police searched the vehicle and located drugs, a loaded handgun, as well as other evidence of drug distribution, cash, and the items reported to have been stolen from Big Y.

The following people were arrested and charged with:

Mark Alexander (31) of Springfield: Charged with Distribution of a Class A Substance, Subsequent Offense Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Subsequent Offense Possession of Ammunition without an FID Possession of a Firearm Without a License Shoplifting by Asportation

Hector Sugranes (60) of Springfield: Charged with Possession of a Firearm Without a License Possession of Ammunition without an FID Shoplifting by Asportation

Elizabeth Lafleur (23) of Westfield: Charged with Possession of a Firearm Without a License Possession of Ammunition without an FID Shoplifting by Asportation

Megan Brown (28) of Athol: Charged with Shoplifting by Asportation, Third Offense.



The individuals were arraigned at Palmer District Court.