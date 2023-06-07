NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police in Northampton conducted a motor vehicle stop on Wednesday, June 6 around 8:30 p.m. after a Honda CRV was observed continuing straight through a left turn only intersection on Damon Road.

Trooper Timothy Alben discovered an active arrest warrant for the registered owner, Heather Lonegran of Bennington, VT. Lonegran was apprehended and identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Trooper Alben then encountered three additional passengers, with two providing false names and the front passenger, Kenneth Alfano, lacking a driver’s license.

Since no licensed drivers were present, the vehicle was towed. During an inventory search, drug paraphernalia was found, leading to a thorough search that uncovered a Taurus G2 9MM firearm, approximately 46 grams of crack cocaine, and 1350 wax paper folds containing heroin.

All occupants, including Lonegran, Alfano, and two identified as juveniles, were arrested and transported to State Police-Northampton for booking. Lonegran and Alfano were each assigned a bail of $25,000, while the juveniles faced a $5,000 bail.

Charges include possession of a firearm, trafficking in cocaine and heroin, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, and possession of ammunition without an FID Card.