Four arrested, drugs seized after traffic stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested four people and seized crack-cocaine, and marijuana after a traffic stop in Springfield Sunday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 11:20 p.m. officers were called to the parking lot of the McDonalds on the 2300 block of Main Street after officers received information from Ludlow Police that they were looking for a car and four people involved in an incident in their town.

Officers then located the car involved in the line at the McDonald’s drive-thru in the North End and conducted an emergency traffic stop in the parking lot.

Walsh said officers noticed a large amount of marijuana in the car and seized more than 29 grams of crack-cocaine, approximately 60 bags of powder cocaine, several bags of marijuana, digital scales, and packaging materials.

Officers arrested the driver, 24-year-old Hector Maldonado, and passengers 20-year-old Mariah Adorno, 25-year-old Israel Rosa, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Due to the ongoing investigation in Ludlow, their mugshots will not be released.

Walsh said Rosa was arrested on firearms charges for allegedly shooting at someone in October and was out on bail with a GPS ankle bracelet at the time of this arrest.