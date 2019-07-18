Four arrested for allegedly trafficking narcotics in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were arrested after officers allegedly found narcotics during a traffic stop in Bernardston.

According to Mass. State Police, around 12:00 a.m. Tuesday troopers noticed a vehicle on Route 91 driving erratically over the lane markings and proceeded to stopped the car.

One trooper then arrested the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Kevin Zweere of Vermont, after he discovered he didn’t have a valid drivers license.

Police said Another trooper noticed the front seat passenger, later identified as 26-year-old Dominic Santiago of East Hartford Connecticut, was reaching into his pockets and the trooper ordered him to step out of the car so he could search him.

While being searched, Santiago allegedly struck the trooper in the face and ran away from police.

According to police, the troopers found Santiago and seized a large bag of what appeared to be crack cocaine.

After a thorough search, officers allegedly seized a total amount of 68 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of fentanyl, 440 bags of heroin, and numerous paraphernalia.

An officer from the Greenfield Police Department and a Sergeant from the Charlemont Police Department then showed up to help assist with the arrest of the rear passengers.

The female passengers were identified as 34-year-old Allison Bean of Vermont and 38-year-old Amanda Krause of Vermont. Both were arrested for alleged possession of additional narcotics or paraphernalia.

Bail commissioners placed a bail amount of $25,000 on Santiago, $10,000 on Zweeres and Krause, and $1,000 on Bean.

All four suspects were taken to the Franklin County House of Correction where they were held until their arraignment Wednesday morning at Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

KEVIN ZWEERES:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Possession of a Class A Substance

Possession of a Class A Substance with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Trafficking in Cocaine.

DOMINIC SANTIAGO:

Resisting Arrest

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Class A Substance with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Trafficking in Cocaine

ALLISON BEAN:

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession of a Class A Substance with Intent to Distribute

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Trafficking in Cocaine

AMANDA KRAUSE: