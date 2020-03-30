Four arrested in connection with home invasion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested four people involved with a home invasion on March 7.

Three of the suspects were arrested on March 12 and the fourth was arrested with a firearm on Friday night.

On March 12, police arrested 18-year-old Jesus Oquendo at 7:50 a.m. at his home on Alderman Street, 24-year-old Abdifatah Hussein at 7:55 a.m. on Westfield Street in Westfield and 20-year-old Kathryn Estrell near the intersection of Main Street and Noble Street in Westfield at 8:30 a.m.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Brayan Mejias on Vermont Street March 27 at 7:50 p.m.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on March 7 officers were called to Main Street in Indian Orchard for a report of a home invasion. The two victims were sleeping when a known person knocked at the door.

Walsh said when asked to leave the suspect and two other men entered the home, one with a firearm, and stole cash and marijuana and then left the home in a car driven by a woman.

Jesus Oquendo, Abdifatah Hussein, Kathryn Estrell and Brayan Mejias are charged with the following:

Arrest warrant Home invasion (two counts) Armed robbery Kidnapping (attempted) Intimidation of a witness



Additionally Brayan Mejias is facing the following charges: