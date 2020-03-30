Four arrested in connection with home invasion in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested four people involved with a home invasion on March 7.
Three of the suspects were arrested on March 12 and the fourth was arrested with a firearm on Friday night.
On March 12, police arrested 18-year-old Jesus Oquendo at 7:50 a.m. at his home on Alderman Street, 24-year-old Abdifatah Hussein at 7:55 a.m. on Westfield Street in Westfield and 20-year-old Kathryn Estrell near the intersection of Main Street and Noble Street in Westfield at 8:30 a.m.
Detectives arrested 20-year-old Brayan Mejias on Vermont Street March 27 at 7:50 p.m.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on March 7 officers were called to Main Street in Indian Orchard for a report of a home invasion. The two victims were sleeping when a known person knocked at the door.
Walsh said when asked to leave the suspect and two other men entered the home, one with a firearm, and stole cash and marijuana and then left the home in a car driven by a woman.
Jesus Oquendo, Abdifatah Hussein, Kathryn Estrell and Brayan Mejias are charged with the following:
- Arrest warrant
- Home invasion (two counts)
- Armed robbery
- Kidnapping (attempted)
- Intimidation of a witness
Additionally Brayan Mejias is facing the following charges:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Firearm violation with 3 prior violent/drug crimes
- Receving stolen property greater than $1200
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug
- Carrying a dangerous weapon while habing an active warrant
- Arrest warrant (Lynn District Court)
- Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a suspended license
- Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
- Default warrant (Springfield District Court)
- Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
- Default warrant (Eastern Hampshire District Court)
- OUI drugs
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Default warrant (Springfield District Court)
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle