Four arrested in connection with home invasion in Springfield

From Left to Right: Jesus Oquendo, Abdifatah Hussein, Kathryn Estrell, Brayan Mejias (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested four people involved with a home invasion on March 7.

Three of the suspects were arrested on March 12 and the fourth was arrested with a firearm on Friday night.

On March 12, police arrested 18-year-old Jesus Oquendo at 7:50 a.m. at his home on Alderman Street, 24-year-old Abdifatah Hussein at 7:55 a.m. on Westfield Street in Westfield and 20-year-old Kathryn Estrell near the intersection of Main Street and Noble Street in Westfield at 8:30 a.m.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Brayan Mejias on Vermont Street March 27 at 7:50 p.m.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on March 7 officers were called to Main Street in Indian Orchard for a report of a home invasion. The two victims were sleeping when a known person knocked at the door.

Walsh said when asked to leave the suspect and two other men entered the home, one with a firearm, and stole cash and marijuana and then left the home in a car driven by a woman.

Jesus Oquendo, Abdifatah Hussein, Kathryn Estrell and Brayan Mejias are charged with the following:

  • Arrest warrant
    • Home invasion (two counts)
    • Armed robbery
    • Kidnapping (attempted)
    • Intimidation of a witness

Additionally Brayan Mejias is facing the following charges:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Firearm violation with 3 prior violent/drug crimes
  • Receving stolen property greater than $1200
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon while habing an active warrant
  • Arrest warrant (Lynn District Court)
    • Operation of a Motor Vehicle with a suspended license
    • Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
  • Default warrant (Springfield District Court)
    • Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug
  • Default warrant (Eastern Hampshire District Court)
    • OUI drugs
    • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
    • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Default warrant (Springfield District Court)
    • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
    • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

